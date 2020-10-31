MILLPORT — Nellie Rebecca Baize Sherman, 61, of Millport, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was a cook at Wendell H. Ford Training Center.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Sherman Sr.; son Paul Sherman Jr.; daughters Dana Ryan, Jennie Sherman and Tabitha Amos; sisters Miranda Ward and Bell Baize; brother Richard Baize; and father Lucian Baize.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mount Carmel Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: After 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
