HAWESVILLE -- Nellie Smith Gillians, 71, of Reynolds Station passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on Feb. 7, 1948, in Hancock County, to the late Frank and Ines Holmes Smith. Nellie retired from Ragu and was a homemaker after retirement. Nellie enjoyed playing bunco, flowers, collecting crystal and pigs and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gillians Sr.; a son, William Gillians; brothers Pete, Perry, Carl and Faron Smith; a brother-in-law, Joedy Gillians.
Survivors include her children, Ronnell (Bodean) Graves, Joy (Jay) Greenwell, Billy (Robin) Gillians Jr., Greg Gillians and Tim Gillians; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Genny Smith, Charlotte Smith, Ruby Smith and Linda Smith.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville with burial following in Hillside Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
