ISLAND — Nellodean Evans, 70, of Island, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at 6:40 a.m. at Riverside Care and Rehab in Calhoun. Mrs. Evans was born August 21, 1949, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Main Church of Christ in Calhoun. She was preceded in death by her son, James Evans Jr.; parents Finis and Gracie Vincent; brother Robert Vincent; and sister Geneva Kyle.
She is survived by her husband, J.E. Evans; sons Elvis (Tammy) Evans of Bremen and Lynn (Anita) Evans of Owensboro; daughter-in-law Christy Evans of South Carrollton; grandchildren Justin Evans, Alisha (Kyle) Wade, Melissa Evans, Baylee (Steven) Abney, and Megan Evans; great-grandchildren Addie Wade, Kristen English, and Abel English; step-grandchildren Brandon and Heather; brother Jimmy (Anna) Vincent of Central City; and sister Connie Herrin of Greenville.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Mr. Johnny Kelton officiating. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented