Nelvis “Buddy” Tipton Jr., 69, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Mar. 5, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 12, 1953, in Central City to the late Jean (Lile) and Nelvis Tipton. Buddy had a great work ethic and was employed at TVA before transferring to Pinkerton, where he retired after over 20 years as a master cook. He was very active in labor relations as president of the union at Pinkerton Tobacco, an Owensboro Labor Management representative, and a union steward at TVA. Buddy enjoyed coaching soccer, NASCAR, and UK basketball, and he was a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to his parents, Nelvis was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Tipton; brother-in-law, Mitchell Tooley; and a grandson, Justin Bury.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rhonda Tipton; daughters, Nicole Blandford (Steven), Kim Tipton, and Keysha Tipton; son, Zachary Tipton (Brittany); sisters, Connie Murphy (Jim), Rosemary Craig (James), and Sandy Tooley; grandchildren, Alek Blandford (Elaine), Cole Blandford, Adalyn Roberts, Tyson Roberts, Josh Bury, Jarred Bury, Jon Bury, Cameron Tipton, Bailey Tipton, and Jonah Tipton; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Mar. 10, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Rizpah Shriners, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nelvis may be left at www.glenncares.com.
