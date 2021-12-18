Nettie Jo Freels, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 22, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Charles W. and Rose James Hicks. Nettie was a beautician for 28 years and was the owner and operator of Artistic Trends by Nettie and the Golden Comb. She worked for the FBI as a fingerprint technician. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing, shopping, playing Bingo, gardening and spending time with friends and her kitties. But most of all, she loved spending time with her daughters and grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Edward Freels; and a sister, Janice Hicks Gaddis.
She is survived by two daughters, Heather Brianna Dant (Todd) and Natalie Rose Padgett; five grandchildren, Nyasia Padgett, Trenton Dant, Isaiah Padgett, Tristyn Dant and Taylor Dant; siblings Robert W. Devine (Sandy), Larry Devine and Charlene Hicks Goetz (and the late Larry); and several nieces and nephews.
Prayer service will be 5 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
