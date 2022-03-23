BEAVER DAM — Nevaline Atherton Wright, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. She was born in McLean County on Jan. 28, 1933, the daughter of the late Dane Martin and Winona Patton Atherton.
Nevaline was a member of the Woodwards Valley Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Liston “Babe” Wright; grandson, Keith Wright; and brothers, Dale Atherton, Rupert Atherton, and Donald Atherton.
Survivors include her daughter, Gwendolyn Sue Geary; son, Stacy (Mary) Wright; granddaughters, Melissa (Josh) Maners and Lauren (Matt) Vender; grandsons, Garrett (Ashley) Wright and James Geary; great-grandchildren Noah and Ella Maners, Everlee Wright, Lilly Claire, and Silas and Nolan Vender; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Atherton and Kathleen Brown.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver with Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
