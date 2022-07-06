GREENVILLE — Nevaline Johnson, 90, of Greenville, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was born May 14, 1932, in Muhlenberg County, the daughter of Ray McIntosh and Lydia Crick McIntosh. She was a housewife and a homemaker and was a member of Lone Star General Baptist Church.
Ms. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, L. A. Johnson, in 2010; granddaughter, Erika Crim; great-grandson, Christian Jeffries; and a brother, Gerald McIntosh.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Watts of Greenville and Debbie (Mark) Haliday of Central City; four sons, Danny (Lana Beth) Johnson of Greenville, Gary (Donna) Johnson of Owensboro, Donnie (Cindy) Johnson of Greenville, and Tony Johnson of Powderly; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; five brothers, Euvia McIntosh of Greenville, Eual (Linda) McIntosh of Benton, Thelbert (Joann) McIntosh of Seymour, Indiana, David McIntosh of White Plains, and Darrell (Anita) McIntosh of Greenville; and one sister, Kathlene Willis of Greenville.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Ruby Rickard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
