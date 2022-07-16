Nicholas Clay Howell, 39, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Owensboro, the same city in which he was born September 2, 1982. Some will remember Nick smiling bright in his taekwondo uniform, his second-degree black belt cinched neatly around his waist. Others will picture him in an old t-shirt, sleeves cut off, tattoos ablaze, as he carried out his many crafts and talents as the owner of Around the House Handyman Services. Then, there are those who will always see Nick as a rambunctious little boy, plowing down the neighborhood sidewalk on his Big Wheel.
The family Nick made with the woman he loved hold tightly and protectively their memories with him. Anna will cherish how it felt as her daddy would carry her on his side when the walk was too long for her little legs. Finn will recall the smell of pond water and a vision of his dad sitting peacefully on the rear seat of their jon boat. Jonah will reminisce on long talks ending in warm hugs and pep talks before new adventures. Ivory will smile tearfully as she replays a thousand little tender moments, now secret treasures.
Nick was preceded in death by several grandparents and his mother-in-law, Lillie Larkins.
Those who live on to celebrate Nick’s life include his beloved of 14 years, Ivory Carter Howell; his children, Jonah Clay Howell, Henry Finneas “Finn” Howell, and Anna Elise Howell; his parents, Kenneth and Mary Frances Fenwick Howell; his siblings, Kenny L. Howell, Brian J. Clark, Kerry LaGross, Valerie Davenport, Svea Howell, Joshua Howell, and Jordan Howell; his grandmother, Wilma Fenwick; a plethora of extended family and dear friends; and his adoring pets Copper, Sam, Violet, and Ruthie.
Care of Nick was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
A private gathering of remembrance will be planned for those closest to Nick. We rejoice through sorrow as we understand that Nick no longer carries his earthly burdens. Today and forevermore, he bathes in light, love, peace, and authenticity while glimmers of his spirit live on in the three young ones who have their daddy’s sweet brown eyes.
Commented