Nicholas Joseph Bumm Jr., 67, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1954, in Daviess County to Nicholas Joseph Bumm Sr. and Patricia Crisp Bumm. He graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1972 and from the Ohio Institute of Technology in 1976 with a BA in Electronics Engineering Technology. Nick worked at Green River Steel for 16 years and was a dedicated employee for Scott Paper/Kimberly Clark for 26 years from 1994 to 2020 as a recycled fibers control technician and DCS/PLC specialist. He was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church.
Nick loved playing Halo. He also enjoyed boating, traveling, and nature. Nick loved weekly dinners on Thursday night with close family and friends and was a very loving family man. He loved his family and his work family at Kimberly Clark. Nick was very well respected and loved by everyone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Joseph Bumm Sr.; and a brother-in-law, Mike Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Janine Bumm; son, Nicholas J. Bumm III (Amanda); siblings, Cindy Rivera (Ralph) of Chicago, Bonnie Bittel (Steve) of Owensboro, and Jeff Bumm of Hawesville; mother, Patricia Crisp Bumm; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ken and Joanne Jones of Tarpon Springs, Florida; two brothers-in-law, Steve Jones (Kim) of Brentwood, Tennessee and Wayne Jones (Lynn) of Owensboro; sister-in-law, Lynda Jones-Watts of Knoxville, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with prayers at 7 p.m. There will also be visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
