Nicholas “Nick” Waninger, 42, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 22, 1978, in Owensboro to Greg and Kennetha Millay Waninger. Nick was of the Catholic faith and a member of Immaculate Parrish. He was an avid UK fan, loved all sports and had a competitive nature, which drove him to win in every fantasy league he joined or every cornhole game he entered. Nick was a devoted husband and loving father, always putting his family first. He enjoyed taking his family to the lake and river to go boating or to the beach for a vacation. Nick was a hard worker and the life of the party, singing karaoke for anyone who would listen. His smile could light up a room and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Nick was preceded in death by his father, Greg Waninger; his father-in-law, Dennis Peerman; and his grandparents, Paul and Nola Waninger and Joseph and Dorothy Millay.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Miranda Peerman Waninger; his children, Collin and Gracie Waninger; his fur-baby, Lilly; his mother, Kennetha Waninger; his mother-in-law, Angela Peerman; his siblings, Nathan (Lauren) Waninger and Natalie (Justin) Clatterbuck; his brothers-in-law, Scott Peerman and David (Becky) Peerman; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father Tony Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers beginning at 7 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Collin and Gracie’s Education Fund, 3205 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Nick Waninger may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
