Nick Alan Wink, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home after a brief illness. He was born July 23, 1962, in Owensboro to the late Nick J. Wink III and Mary Ellen Edge Wink. Nick was a dedicated employee of American Electric Power for 33 years and had recently retired to enjoy more of his hobby of Case tractor collecting and traveling to tractor shows. He was an avid collector who truly had a passion for the farming machinery of the past and made friends all over the country while traveling to build up his tractor collection.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a niece, Kelsey Leeann Wink.
Nick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janet Wink; his two sons, Nick Joseph Wink and Heath Lewis Wink; a brother, Terry Wink (Ann); and a nephew, T.J. Wink.
The service for Nick will be noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nick Wink may be left at www.glenncares.com.
