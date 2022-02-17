BEECH GROVE — Nick Evans, 67, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his home in Beech Grove. Owen Nicholas Evans was born November 23, 1954, in McLean County, Kentucky to the late O.T. and Margaret June Edds Evans and was better known as “Nick” to both this family and friends. Nick was the owner and operator of Evans Enterprises in Beech Grove and a life-long volunteer fireman and EMT for the people of McLean County. He had a ferocious appetite for history, loved a good Western movie, and enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include his son, Nathaniel Evans of Beech Grove, and a sister, Kerri Lynn Hall (Michael) of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jim Midkiff officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Nick’s
family from 1 p.m. until
3 p.m. Friday at Musters
in Calhoun.
Nick’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Friday.
The Nick Evans family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bethel Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jeep Ward; P.O. Box 45; Beech Grove, Kentucky 42322.
