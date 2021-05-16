MESA, Ariz. — Nick Mark Norcia, 84, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Nick was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High, where he was a standout football player. He graduated college from Northwestern State in Louisiana. He also served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janis Norcia; children Lisa, Leonard and Laura and their spouses; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his brother, Corky Norcia; and sister Linda Blanding.
At his request, no services were held.
