Nicole Willis Calhoun, 30, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 10, 1990, in Evansville to Jon and Sheila Graber Willis. Nicole was a passionate fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues, all things North Daviess Cougars, and her husband’s musical talents. She was a 2-sport athlete in college and 3-sport athlete at NDHS. A member of the 2005 State runner-up softball team and the 2007 Basketball Sectional champs. Nicole shared her love and knowledge of sports by coaching elementary basketball, junior high volleyball, varsity and junior varsity softball, and her daughter’s t-ball team. She was a 2018 graduate of Vincennes University and was pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Brescia University, taking classes while undergoing treatment for her cancer. She was an old soul with a huge heart. Nicole loved paying it forward and giving for the goodness of giving, and although cancer took many things from her, she was still able to donate her corneas to give someone else a chance to see.
Nicole was preceded in death by her grandparents, Neval and Mary Willis; great-grandparents Hazel Stanczak and John and Verda Graber; cousin Desiree McCloud; and her father-in-law, John Calhoun.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick Calhoun and their daughter, Addison; her parents, Jon and Sheila Willis, of Plainville, Indiana; grandparents Don Graber and Anna Bontrager, of Plainville; her Uncle Don (Lois) Willis, of Animas, New Mexico; aunts Leslie (Mike) Heshelman, Jodi (John) Berry and Beth (Ed) Smith, all of Plainville; cousins Garrett, Lane and Samantha Heshelman, Shom Berry, Trey and Tori Smith, all of Plainville, and Jim Reising, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; mother-in-law Raymunda Calhoun; brother-in-law John (Lauren) Calhoun; and nieces and nephews, Jack, Michael and Katie Calhoun.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 9 until 10 a.m. Friday morning at St. Stephen’s. There will be a funeral service 7 p.m. Wednesday at Plainville Christian Church in Plainville, with visitation from 2 until 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to John 15:12, P.O. Box 7, Plainville, IN 47568.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nicole Calhoun may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
