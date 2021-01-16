Nicy “Raye” Shultz, 93, of Owensboro, received her heavenly reward on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Wellington Parc. She was born in Ohio County in the big town of Gasburg to the late Finis Dee and Grace Mae Harrison. Raye was a registered nurse and worked at the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital from 1960 to 1976. She then became a homemaker working alongside her husband on the farm in Narrows. She was a longtime member of New Baymus Church of Christ. She enjoyed fishing with her husband, making quilts and hunting arrowheads.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Felix Shultz; two brothers, Kenneth Harrison and Ed Harrison; and two sisters, Maxine Baird and her twin sister, Faye Farmer.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Dugan of Mount Washington; son Barry (Mary) Shultz of Owensboro; granddaughter Shannon (Gary) Kreiger of Vero Beach, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at www.davis
funeralhome.com. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
