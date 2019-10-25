Nila Irene Kassinger, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Earl "Hunky" Bernard and Carolee "Baney" Hust Farmer. She worked as a CNA with Owensboro Home Health. Nila loved her family, especially her grandkids, her dogs, Halloween and traveling. Her calling in life was caring for others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Zachary David Kassinger; and a brother, Timothy Scott Farmer.
She is survived by her husband, Randall Kassinger; children Jeffrey D. Kassinger (Michelle), Jennifer Kassinger and Jordan Kassinger (Amber); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey "Tyler" Kassinger, Justin M. Kassinger, Cody Kassinger-Dean, Bailee Kassinger, Kristin Kassinger, Noah Kassinger and Jacob Kassinger; two great-grandchildren, Genesus Dean and Geneva Dean; her siblings, Carol Ann Alsup, Martin Farmer (Sherry) and Nancy Wethington (Wayne); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be noon Monday, Oct. 28, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery in Morgantown. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Nila Kassinger Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented