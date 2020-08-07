ROCKPORT, Ind. — Nina Delores Mayo, 84, of Rockport, Indiana, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at The Waters of Princeton, Indiana.
Nina was a quality control supervisor at General Electric in Owensboro, where she retired after 36 years.
Nina was a member of Free Zion Baptist Church in Rockport.
Survivors include her children, William Albert Mayo, Angela Jean Payne and Teresa Marie HarBison; and a sister, Sheldona Kempf.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, with Pastor Alan Brock and Pastor Robert Carr officiating. Burial will follow at James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
