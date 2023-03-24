Nina Shrull Smith Murphy, 94, formerly of Owensboro, passed from this life peacefully Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at The Home Place Memory Care in Henderson. Nina was born July 16, 1928, in Logan County and moved with her family to the Matanzas community in Ohio County when she was a little girl. She attended Coffman School near Point Pleasant in Ohio County. She was employed at General Electric in Owensboro for 25 years, retiring in 1977, and later worked in the men’s department at Sears. She was a member of Third Baptist Church in Owensboro where she attended the Vota Vita Sunday School Class. She enjoyed traveling and, most of all, being with her family.
Nina was preceded in death by her first husband, Rollie Lee Smith, in 1952; her second husband, Curtis Harold Murphy, to whom she was married 57 years, in 2013; her parents, Charlie and Mamie Alice Pogue Shrull; her beloved sisters, Ella Shrull Desper and Dorothy Shrull James; eight brothers, Willie, Reuben, Homer, Burlie, Clyde, Claud, Datron, and Charles “Junior” Shrull; nephews, Bruce, Robert “Bob”, Lendell, Gary, and Randall Shrull, and Jesse Wayne Desper; and nieces, Geraldine Shrull Addison and Myrna Shrull Mallory.
She is survived by a host of nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and great-great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly and each of whom she cherished.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro. Interment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens, 5050 State Route 144, Owensboro, immediately following the service. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bell Cemetery Fund, 5032 State Route 85W, Centertown, KY 42328, St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420, or the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff and caregivers at The Home Place Memory Care in Henderson for the tender loving care they gave our Aunt Nina in these last months.
