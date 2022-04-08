LIVERMORE — Nina Willis Bastin, 56, of Livermore, died on Friday, April 1, 2022 at her home. Nina was a member of Island Church of God of Prophecy and worked as a cashier at Sam’s Market in Sacramento.
Survivors include her husband, William Bastin; son, Michael Bastin (Donna); brothers, Doug Willis, David Willis, James Willis, Josh Willis; and sisters, Lillie Davis, Melissa Willis.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, livestreamed at www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore and from 8 a.m. till services Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: donations to the Nina Willis Bastin Memorial Fund: c/o Muster Funeral Homes;
P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, KY 42327.
Commented