GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Nina Yvonne Sisley, 95, of Grandview, Indiana, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor.
Yvonne was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church and had worked at General Electric Co.
Survivors include her sister, Helen Lottes.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions: Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
