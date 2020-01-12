Nita Jean Reynolds Pierce, a longtime resident of Owensboro, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019, at the age of 79.
Ms. Pierce was born Feb. 27, 1940, to the late Betty Barnhill Reynolds and James Otis Reynolds and was the oldest of two children. Nita attended Owensboro High School and later married Donald Pierce of Owensboro, having two children. Divorced when her children were young, Ms. Pierce raised her children as a single parent with the help of her mother. She was self-employed and worked as a housekeeper.
Ms. Pierce was a voracious reader and loved tending to the rose bushes in her yard. She enjoyed socializing and could easily strike up a conversation with anyone. Ms. Pierce devoted much of her time and energy to her family and was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren.
Ms. Pierce is survived by her son and daughter and their spouses, Mark Pierce and Shirley Pierce, and Ruanita Pierce and Shannon Ralph; a sister, Sylvia Reynolds Crea; grandchildren Lucas Pierce-Ralph, Sophie Pierce-Ralph and Nicholas Pierce-Ralph; and several nieces and nephews.
Services were private with the care of Ms. Pierce entrusted to Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nita Pierce may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
