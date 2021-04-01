HOPKINSVILLE — Nita Satterfield, 72, of Hopkinsville, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born in Owensboro on Aug. 6, 1948, and raised in Henderson by her parents, the late Waymon Crawford Huff and Betty Louise Kelley Huff. She was a retired social worker having worked for Holt International Children’s Services and Bluegrass Christian Adoption Services. Throughout her career, she was able to assist over 100 families in the adoption of children. She was a member of First Christian Church, where she had served as an elder and a youth group sponsor. She was a Girl Scout leader for over 25 years. She was active in Parents and Adoptive Children of Kentucky and a University of Kentucky alumna. She also served as a freelance writer for the Hopkinsville Families magazine.
Survivors include her husband of over 50 years, Gary Satterfield; her children, Kelley (Michael Rayfield) Satterfield of Philadelphia, Dane (Jessica) Satterfield of Conway, Arkansas, Daniel Yoon of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lauren Satterfield (Shawn) Roberts of Cerulean; her brother, Waymon (Patti) Crawford Huff Jr.; her sister, Rebecca Huff Mays of Tallahassee, Florida; and three grandchildren, Odin Mitchell Satterfield, Sloan Elise Satterfield and Wrenley Grace Satterfield.
Services will be noon Saturday at First Christian Church with the Rev. Wade Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Holt Children’s Services, 250 Country Club Road, Eugene, OR 97401 or online at www.holtinternational.org/ways-to-give; the Youth Fund at First Christian Church, 2601 S. Walnut St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240; or the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana at www.gskentuckiana.org/en/donate/give_today.html.
