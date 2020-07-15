Noah Christian Jones, 24, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on January 13, 1996, to Rena Marcum Jones and Kevin Earl Jones. Noah was employed at Mizkan North America Incorporated as a Retort Operator. He was a member of the Owensboro High School football team, class of 2015, and coached by his mentors, Jay Fallin, Joe Prince; along with the rest of the coaching staff. During Noah’s senior year, his team was State Runner-Up and Regional Champions. Noah enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing, camping, and loved his family and friends. He was loyal and genuine, with the heart of a lion. Noah was his brother’s keeper and loved his cat, Iris Marie “Kitty.”
Noah is preceded in death by his papaw, Donald E. Jones; his grandmother, Shirley Ann Marcum; and his Gram, Donna Jean DeMoss; and great-grandmother, Gertrude DeMoss.
Along with his parents, Noah is survived by his siblings, Ashley (Shaun) Powers and Joshua Jones; his niece and nephew, Ryleigh and Cooper; his aunts, Don Marie (Keith) Hatfield and Meredith (Zach) Gabbert; his uncles, Corey (Robin) Jones, Bryan Marcum, Larry Marcum; his girlfriend, Rebecca “Becky” Aull; and his cousins, Bailee, C.J., Amber (Josh) Morris, and Maddie (Sean) Simmons; along with numerous additional cousins and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and again from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Norton Children’s Hosptial; 234 East Gray Street, Suite 450; Louisville, KY 40202. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Norton Children's Hosptial; 234 East Gray Street, Suite 450; Louisville, KY 40202. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
