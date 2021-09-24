Noah Daniel Boswell, 39, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Maceo. He was born Oct. 19, 1981, in Owensboro to Gerald and Linda Webster Boswell. Noah was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and a farmer.
He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Linda Boswell; son Jacob Belew; brothers Aaron (Nicole) Boswell and Ryan (Tiffany) Boswell; stepdaughter Dixy Boswell; along with nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Share your memories and condolences with Noah’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented