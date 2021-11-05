ROCKPORT, Ind. — Noah E. Ball III, 61, of Rockport, Indiana, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital. Noah had worked for Peabody Coal Co. as a diesel mechanic.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Ball; his children, Noah E. Ball IV, Skylar Ball and Shayla Muffett; mother Gladys Garvin; and siblings Jeff Ball, Tony Ball and Debbie Ball.
Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
Memorial contribution: Spencer County Public Library.
