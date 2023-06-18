Lewisport — Noah K. Mize, 87, of Lewisport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday June 16, 2023 at his home with family by his side. Noah was born in Rockcastle County on January 14, 1936 to the late Everett and Etta Rice Mize. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Ann Mize.
Noah worked for Fox Paper Co. for 15 years and retired from Willamette after 29 years. He was a supporter of the NRA, Republican Party, Cincinnati Reds and UK Basketball. He enjoyed gardening/canning, cutting wood and helping others. Noah was a man with love for his family, true grit, storytelling, kind deposition and great sense of humor.
Survivors include three daughters, Gloria (Tony) Givens, DeAnn (Darrell) Henderson and JoNoah (Gary) Atwell; three sons, Keith Mize (Robert Graves), Darrell (Sherry) Mize and Jody Mize (Marcia Finley); fifteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; two sisters, Freeba Miracle and Janice Mize; and a brother, Edgar Mize.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday June 20, 2023 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel with burial following in Serenity Hills. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until service time. Online condolences may be left for Noah’s family at gibsonandsonfh.com.
