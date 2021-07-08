BEAVER DAM — Noah Phelps Jr., 93, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at Dogwood Estates LLC in Beaver Dam under the care of Hospice. He was born Dec. 12, 1927, in McHenry to the late Noah Phelps Sr. and Lillian Beck Phelps.
Noah was a longtime member of the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and served on the church cemetery board for many years. He was a graduate of Central Park High School in McHenry in the class of 1945 and Bryant-Stratton Business College in Louisville. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946-47.
Noah retired from First Kentucky Bank in 1992. He also served as senior vice president, trust officer and director of the Beaver Dam Deposit Bank (now Limestone Bank). He worked in the banking industry for 45 years. He was a member of the McHenry Masonic Lodge #800 for 72 years and served as secretary for 49 years. Since 1949, he served as a board member and treasurer of the Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry, which he was most proud of. Noah was past president of Ohio County Chamber of Commerce and the first president of the Central Park School Alumni Association, which he was an active member for many years.
Noah served as treasurer of the Beaver Dam Little League and the Ohio County Cal Ripken Baseball League for many years. In 2005, the baseball field at Beaver Dam Elementary School was named Phelps’ Field in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Noah Phelps Jr. for their support of the baseball program in Beaver Dam. Noah was associated with the former Beaver Dam Furniture Co., Royal Crown Bottling Co. and Central Park Raceway. He served as trustee of the Myers and Embry Charitable Trust accounts, distributing funds annually to various non-profit organizations in Ohio County.
Aside from his parents, Noah was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Jane (Janie) Taylor Phelps; his son, Gregory Dale Phelps; sisters Lucille Kelly and Natoma Raymond; and a brother, Conrad Phelps.
Survivors include his sons, Paul K. (Debbie) Phelps and Noah Brianscott Phelps (Arrie Winfield); his grandsons, Nathan Eric (Jennifer) Phelps, Nicholas Blake (Lindsay) Phelps, Jordan Gregory (Dr. Bailey) Phelps, Tyler Clayton (Caitlin) Phelps and Noah Landon Phelps; his great-grandchildren, Madison, Henry, Hudson, Harper, Jayven, Yanessa, Alex, Grace, Ella Kate and Pierce; his sister, Doris Jean Haynes; sister-in-law Carloyn Taylor (Paul) Stewart; his brother-in-law, Paul Taylor; and also, his extended family of residents and staff at Dogwood Estates LLC.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Dr. Glenn Armstrong and the Rev. John Cashion officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home with a Masonic service at 7 p.m and from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request expressions of sympathy be made to Render Memorial Cemetery, P.O. Box 81, McHenry, KY 42354, the Noah Phelps Jr. Central Park Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 218, McHenry, KY 42354 or Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Old Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Noah Phelps Jr. by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented