Noah Phelps Jr., 93, of Beaver Dam, passed away July 5, 2021, at Dogwood Estates, LLC in Beaver Dam under the care of Hospice. He was born December 12, 1927, in McHenry to the late Noah Phelps, Sr. and Lillian Beck Phelps.
Aside from his parents, Noah was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Jane (Janie) Taylor Phelps, his son Gregory Dale Phelps; sisters, Lucille Kelly, Natoma Raymond; and a brother Conrad Phelps.
Noah was a longtime member of the Beaver Dam Baptist Church where he was a deacon and served on the church cemetery board for many years.
He was a graduate of Central Park High School in McHenry, class of 1945 and Bryant-Stratton Business College, Louisville. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947.
Noah retired from First Kentucky Bank in 1992. He also served as senior vice president, trust officer and director of the Beaver Dam Deposit Bank (now Limestone Bank). He worked in the banking industry for 45 years.
He was a member of the McHenry Masonic Lodge #800 for 72 years and served as secretary for 49 years.
Since 1949, he served as a board member and treasurer of the Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry, which he was most proud of.
Noah was past president of Ohio County Chamber of Commerce and the first president of the Central Park School Alumni Association, which he was an active member for many years.
Noah served as treasurer of the Beaver Dam Little League and the Ohio County Cal Ripken Baseball League for many years. In 2005, the baseball field at Beaver Dam Elementary School was named “Phelps’ Field” in honor of Mr. & Mrs. Noah Phelps Jr. for their support of the baseball program in Beaver Dam.
Noah was associated with the former Beaver Dam Furniture Company, Royal Crown Bottling Company, and Central Park Raceway. He served as Trustee of the Myers and Embry Charitable Trust Accounts, distributing funds annually to various non-profit organizations in Ohio County.
Survivors include his sons, Paul K. (Debbie) Phelps and Noah Brianscott Phelps (Arrie Winfield); grandsons, Nathan Eric (Jennifer) Phelps, Nicholas Blake (Lindsay) Phelps, Jordan Gregory (Dr. Bailey) Phelps, Tyler Clayton (Caitlin) Phelps and Noah Landon Phelps; great-grandchildren, Madison, Henry, Hudson, Harper, Jayven, Yanessa, Alex, Grace, Ella Kate and Pierce; sister, Doris Jean Haynes; sister-in-law, Carloyn Taylor (Paul) Stewart; and his brother-in-law, Paul Taylor. Also, his extended family of residents and staff at Dogwood Estates, LLC.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9 at the Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Dr. Glenn Armstrong and Pastor John Cashion officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry with full military honors by Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 8 p.m. at William L. Danks Funeral Home on Thursday, July 8 with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request expressions of sympathy be made to Render Memorial Cemetery, P.O. Box 81, McHenry, KY 42354; the Noah Phelps Jr. Central Park Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 218, McHenry, KY 42354; or Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Old Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
