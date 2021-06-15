Nola Butler, 86, of Owensboro, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Butler County native was born Jan. 16, 1935, to the late Percy and Esther Hammers Givens. Nola was a witty woman who was a loving mother and thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her times of pleasure and leisure included gardening and reading. Nola worked in production and retired from the GE Small Motors Plant in Owensboro after 37 years.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Butler also was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Bailey.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Dan Butler and wife, Melinda, and Terry Butler and wife, Kim, both of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Tracey Butler, Stephanie Stone, and Logan Pratt (Haley); three great-grandchildren, Hayden Stone, Heath Stone, and Reid Parrish; brothers, Alton Givens (Linda) and Earl Ray Givens (Carol); numerous nieces and nephews.
All arrangements and services for Nola Butler are private. There will be a private family gathering at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Daviess County Humane Society, 3101 West Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nola Butler may be left at www.glenncares.com.
