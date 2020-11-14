CENTRAL CITY — Nola Mae Pierce, 80, of Central City, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Continue Care Hospital. She was a CNA at Poplar Grove Nursing Home and a member of Christ of Calvary Church.
Survivors include her children, Henry Simmons, Theresa DeArmond and Judy Oglesby; brothers John Whanger and James Whanger; and sisters Jane Campfield, Rose Quisenberry, Barbara Stewart and Wyona Hines.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Saturday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Commented