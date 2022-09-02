Nola Pearl James, 90, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Wellington Parc with her daughter, Debbie Stevens, and niece, Janet Graves, by her side. She was born in Olaton April 14, 1932, to the late Stanley M. and Versie Goff Beatty. Nola blessed her family with her many talents of quilting, crochet, gardening, and amazing cooking. Watching her two grandsons grow into loving young men was her greatest joy.
Nola was preceded in death by sisters, Veneta Morris and Evanell Donaldson, and brother-in-law, James Morris.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 67 years, William “Bill” James; daughter and son-in-law, Danny and Debbie Stevens; grandsons, Dusty (Sherri) Stevens and Scott (Megan) Stevens; three beautiful great-grandchildren that she adored, Lexi, Deacon, and Sophia Stevens; and brother-in-law, James Donaldson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented