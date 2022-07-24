MCHENRY — Nolen Steven Smiley, 73, of McHenry passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born Sept. 4, 1948 in Bells Run, Kentucky to the late Seldon Smiley and Bobbie Ambrose Smiley. Mr. Smiley retired from TVA and of the Baptist Faith. He proudly served in the United States Navy during Vietnam.
Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Jameson Smiley and Brother-in-law, Ronnie Young.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 21 years, Rebecca Smiley of McHenry; two sons, Tim (Becky) Smiley of Glasgow and Steven Wayne Smiley of McHenry; two daughters, Misty Edge of Hartford and Khristy Schroader (Scott Duvall) of Centertown; eight grandchildren, Noah Smiley, Jonah, Smiley, Jacob Smiley, Zachary Leach, Whitney Leach, Dylan Schroader, Ashlyn Edge and Madasyn Edge; two great grandchildren, Bentley Leach and Brodix McManaway; one sister, Shelda Young and one nephew, Shane Young (Destiny Beatty).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Nolen Steven Smiley by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
