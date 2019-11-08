CALHOUN -- Nona S. Hamilton, 94, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Nona Smith was born April 30, 1925, in Grayson County to the late Leslie and Annie Sapp Smith and was married to George Hubert Hamilton May 15, 1946.
Nona was a homemaker and member of Beulah Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Beda. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, caring for her cats and working her find-the-words puzzles. In addition to her parents, Nona was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George H. Hamilton, who died Feb. 5, 2005.
Survivors include a son, Daymon E. Hamilton of Calhoun; two daughters, Marilyn Troutman of Calhoun and Jo Ann Schindler (Buddy) of Livermore; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-great-granddaughter.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. Burial will be in the Beulah Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Beda. Friends may visit with Nona's family from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
