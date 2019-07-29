Central City -- Nora "Doodle" Doss, 88 of Central City, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:45 p.m. at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Mrs. Doss was born May 18, 1931, in Ohio County. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Central City.
Survivors include daughters, Connie " Johnnie" King McDonald, of Central City, Sandi "Jim" Baxter, of Central City, and Peggy "Jerry" McGhee, of Central City; grandchildren, Curtis "Kim" King, Clifton "Jodie" King, Scott Greene, Beth "Tommy" Fauntleroy, Chanda "Michael" Oates, Aimee "John" Clapacs; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and caregiver,Patty Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Doss, and son, Chuck Doss
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday July 31, 2019, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Carson Bevil officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
