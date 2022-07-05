Nora Ellen Kimmel, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation. She was born March 2, 1931, in Daviess County, to the late Stanley and Mae Greer. Nora was a member of Whitesville Christian Church where she played the piano and was the treasurer for many years. She was the administrative assistant to the superintendent for the Daviess County Board of Education for most of her career. She and her husband were true “snowbirds,” spending six months out of the year at one of their homes in Florida. Nora Ellen had a selfless, helpful spirit and a kind heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Kimmel, and her sister, Helen Jean Williams.
Nora Ellen is survived by her stepson, Charles R. Kimmel; her brother, Kenny Greer, and his wife, Renette; granddaughters, Jennie Kimmel and Stephanie Kimmel; great-granddaughter, Anna Kimmel; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Whitesville Christian Church, P.O. Box 81, Whitesville, KY 42378.
