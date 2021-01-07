BREMEN — Nora Louise Weaver, 63, of Bremen, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at her home. She was a certified medical technician at Maple Manor Nursing Home and a member of Living Word Church.
Survivors include her husband, Phillip Hope Sr.; son Phillip Hope Jr.; daughter Casie Weaver; and sister Linda Strothoff Armstrong.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Living Word Church. Visitation: After noon Saturday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Commented