Nora Mae Richey Bruce, 94, widow of Dr. Herbert Bruce Jr., passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Wesley Village. Born on June 1, 1925, in Muhlenberg County, she was the daughter of the late Buel and Era B. Devine Richey. Nora was a graduate of Bremen High School. She was a devoted member of Versailles Baptist Church.
Nora will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Mary Ann (Richard) Vimont, Lexington, Rebecca B. Bourne, Clarksville, Tenn.; grandchildren Kathryn Farley (Gentry Alexander), Washington, D.C., Hampton Bourne, Nashville, Tenn., Haley Bourne (Robert Ryder), Chattanooga;, Tenn. brothers Bobby Richey and Richard (Randa) Richey, both of Central City. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, J.V. Richey and son-in-law Wade Bourne.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Dr. Mark Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. and prior to the service on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Pallbearers will be Hampton Bourne, Gentry Alexander, Roger Wilson, Richard A. McCall, Robby Ryder and Don Richey. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Richey, Richard Richey, Richard E. Vimont, Dr. George W. Privett Jr., Dr. Dale Goodin, J.M. Lane, William Dawson and James Glass.
Memorial donations are suggested to Teachers Who Made A Difference, University of Kentucky, 133 Dickey Hall, Lexington, KY, 40506 or Wade Bourne Nature Center, 301 Main St., Clarksville, TN 37040. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
