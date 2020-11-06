ROSEWOOD — Nora Nadine Mayes Noffsinger, 92, of Rosewood, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was born in Logan County on Nov. 17, 1927, the daughter of Okus Robertson and Elsie White Robertson. She was a member of New Harmony General Baptist Church in Clifty, and she was a factory worker for Cowden’s in Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Winford Milam Mayes; her second husband, Thomas Noffsinger; a son, Earl Mayes; two granddaughters, Tamatha (Tammy) Lee Mayes Hall and Christy Mayes; and a sister, Adell Whittenberg.
She is survived by two sons, Carl (Judy) Mayes of Madisonville and Windall (Janet) Mayes of Independence, Kansas; five grandchildren, Paula (Kevin) Thompson of Eden, North Carolina, Greg (Teressa) Mayes of Greenville, Joey (Bobbi) Mayes of Glasgow, Kelsey (Beau) Ratzlaff of Hampton, Virginia, and Bryan (Sarah) Mayes of Castle Rock, Colorado; four stepchildren, Thomas Buddy Noffsinger, Jackie Noffsinger, Jimmy Noffsinger and Deloris Beasly; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Loretta (Jimmy) Grace of Greenville; and a brother, Bill (Judy) Robertson of Dumor.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Harmony-Bivin Cemetery in Clifty conducted by the Rev. Tony Evitts. There will be no visitation.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Friends and family who attend are asked to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the cemetery fund at New Harmony-Bivin Cemetery, 17170 Greenville Road, Lewisburg, KY 42256.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
