Norbert C. Howard, 73, of Whitesville, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 14, 1947, to the late Simeon Howard and Mary Lucy (Boarman) Howard.
Norbert graduated from St. Mary’s High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Norbert retired from Alcoa Aluminum after 34 years. Never one to sit around, Norbert then worked at Walmart, where he loved greeting customers and dressing up during the holidays as Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. He was an active member of St. Mary’s of the Woods Catholic Church. Norbert was an avid Kentucky basketball fan and could be found in front of the TV regularly cheering on his beloved C-A-T-S.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis, Donald, Gerald (Jerry) and Stephen (Stevie).
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Brenda Carol (Payne) Howard. Norbert was the proud father of Jeff (Susie) Howard of Suwanee, Georgia, and Misty (Chad) Payne of Whitesville. He loved spending time with his three grandchildren, Nicholas and Kayla Howard (Suwanee) and Tyler Payne (Whitesville).
He is also survived by siblings Kathleen (Bernard) Wright, Gene (Linda) Howard, Etta (Steve) Cooper, Nancy (Gerald) Barr, Wilson (Sandy) Howard, Bud (Pat) Howard, Mary Jo (Kenny) Plas and Cynthia (Terry) Richards, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be said at noon Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home. Prayers will be private.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Commented