Norma Boling, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Zachary Manor Nursing Home in Zachary, Louisiana. Norma was born February 18, 1924, in Owsley County, to the late Trigg C. and Abbie D. Brandenburg. She was a homemaker and briefly worked at Ken-Rad and General Electric. She was a longtime member of Third Baptist Church and the Ester Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Russell E. Boling; son, Michael W. Boling; and sisters, Nadine Willis and Gladys Griffin.
She is survived by her son, Ronald E. Boling (Margie) Norwood, Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Charlotte W. Boling, Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren, R. Brent Boling (Nicole), London, Kentucky, Bryan Boling (Sarah), Beth Belden (Shayne), Lexington, and Ann C. Hoffner (Matt), Louisville; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, May 23, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Third Baptist Church Building Fund, 527 Allen Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
