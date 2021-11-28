GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Norma C. King, 91, of Grandview, Indiana, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at her home.
Norma had worked at the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department and was a member of the Grandview United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Claudia Stuteville, Bill O’Nan, Gordon King and Joseph King; and sister Ruth Lloyd.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Memorial contribution: Grandview United Methodist Church.
