Norma Collier, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Ohio County on March 28, 1932, to the late Archie Owens and Irene Shoulders. Norma worked for the state of Kentucky in human resources and retired in 1993. She then went on to work in the judicial center as a secretary to Judge Nick Burlew, where she retired in 2015. Norma was a part of the Human Services Association—Ten-Year Club; Kentucky Public Retirees; Daviess County Democratic Women’s Association—Democratic Executive Committee; American Business Women—Owensboro Chapter; and a Kentucky Colonel.
Throughout her years, she was able to hold offices in the various organizations. She was a member of First Christian Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and volunteered in the nursery. Norma enjoyed ceramics and was an avid animal lover.
Along with her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her husband, Marion E. Collier, who passed in 1998; her stepfather, Leland Moneypenny; her stepbrother, Gary Moneypenny; and her stepsister, Beverly Moneypenny.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Libby Clemens; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Kaye Farmer.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, and from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the First Christian Church Legacy Fund, 700 JR Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301; Christian Women’s Fellowship, 700 JR Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301; Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; or Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Norma Collier at www.haleymcginnis.com.
