FORDSVILLE -- Norma Edith Jackson, 69, of Fordsville, died July 29, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 12, 1950, in Hancock County to the late Robert Lewis Jackson and Helen Voyles Jackson. Norma was a member of East Fork Baptist Church and enjoyed shopping, puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, Norma is survived by her children, Dale (Tracy) Cooper, Rene (Edsel) Huff and Natalie (Scott) Brown; her brothers, Wendell, Danny (Wanda) and Kenny (Mary Ann) Jackson; as well as nine grandchildren, Dustin (Shelley) Basham, Heather Carden, Michael (Jennifer) Huff, Aaron (Jessalyn) Maddux, Kene Roach (Logan), Kyle Huff, Chaz (Allison) Mckay, Caitlin Brown and Eric Brown; and 11 great-grandchildren, Dayton, Gabby, Collin, Madden, Gunner, Monroe, Kylan, Jaxon, Jude, Paislie and Kennedy due in October.
A memorial service, officiated by Brother LeRoy Rearden, is 6 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home Chapel in Whitesville. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
