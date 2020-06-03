Norma Faye Mills, 86, of Philpot, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 22, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Elmo and Martine Norris Bailey. Faye, as most people called her, was a member of Dawson Baptist Church where she enjoyed all the ladies in her Sunday School class. She was an avid doll collector and was a big fan of UK basketball. She had also loved watching her grandkids play baseball when they were small. All five were her pride and joy.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband George L Mills, the love of her life.
Faye is survived by a son, Barry (Cindy) Mills; and a daughter, Susan (Larry) Schrecker; a brother, Louis Kirk Bailey; and a sister, Betty Dirk. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Allen (Amber) Schrecker, Adam Mills, Matt (Savannah) Mills, Daniel (Abrionna) Mills and Tyler Mills; three great-grandchildren, Easton, Greenleigh and Brenley Mills; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved them all.
A private family service will be held Friday at Dawson Baptist Church. A drive-by visitation will be at the church from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday. The service will be live-streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Hospice. We appreciate all that was done by Hospice. She was treated with dignity and lots of care. We would not have made it without your help.
