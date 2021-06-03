Norma Hinton, 85, of Calhoun passed away May 30, 2021, at her home. She was born in Daviess County on December 8, 1935, to the late Willis and Glenna Wade Davis. Norma’s true love came from spending time with her family especially her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her companion of 25 years Noble Stogner; her children Carroll (Debbie) Tyler, Ronnie (Julie) Tyler and Pam Stogner; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Schapmire Funeral Home with Brother Jeff Evans officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Clear Run Cemetery.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Hinton. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Norma Hinton, at www.miller
