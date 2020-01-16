NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Norma Jean Bowman, 90, of Nashville, Tennesse, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Nashville. Mrs. Bowman was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Sacramento. She was a homemaker and member of Eddyville First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gates Bowman; daughter Ginger Trogdon; grandson Jared Bynum; and brother Alvin Rickard.
She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Mathias and Joye Quire; grandchildren Emily, Amber, Abby, Laura and Becca; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with burial in Free Union Cemetery.
