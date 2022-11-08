Norma Jean Chapman, 73, of Philpot, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. She was born February 5, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Oda and Maud Ambrose Chapman. Jean retired from the Owensboro Independent School System after 30 years of having taught creative foods and home economics. She was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church. Jean volunteered and was actively involved in many different organizations including the Center for Courageous Kids, Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, and the Homemakers Club.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Johnson, May 23, 2014.
Surviving is two brothers, Dan A. Chapman of Louisville and Kenneth W. Chapman and wife, Carol, of Bowling Green; nieces and nephews, Alan Chapman and wife, Leslie, of Bowling Green, Catherine “Katie” Chapman of Louisville, Beth Johnson and husband, Joel, of Nashville, Tennessee, Amy Chapman Schneider of Bowling Green, and Sarabeth Chapman Pietras and husband, Matt, of Oakland, California; along with great-nieces and nephews, A. J. Chapman, Corbin Schneider, Garrett Northwall, Jasper Pietras, Walker Northwall, and Ellison Pietras.
The family would like to give a special thanks to two very devoted cousins, Michael Cook (Penny) and Janet Ambrose of Philpot for the compassionate care and love they gave Jean.
The funeral service will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with the burial following in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
