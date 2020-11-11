CENTRAL CITY — Norma Jean Drake, 81, of Central City, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Woodson Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Ryan Drake of Central City; brother George Heltsley of Owensboro; and sister Merle Nannie of Central City.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
