Norma Jean Grimsley Ward, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Reed, to the late James W. Grimsley Sr. and Helen Collignon Grimsley. Norma attended West Louisville School, graduated from Daviess County High School in 1954 and Murray State in 1957 with a degree in nursing. She married her husband Bill in 1957 and went to work for the Owensboro Daviess County Hospital until 1959 then moved to St. Louis and worked at St. Joseph Hospital. Norma then moved back to Owensboro in April 1962 and worked for Owensboro Daviess County Hospital again until October 1998. In January 199, she went to work for Dr. Prajapati until August 2014. Once she retired, she had spent 57 years in nursing.
Norma was a member of the Owensboro Hillbillies Camping Club, Golden Partners travel group, a Kentucky Colonel and especially enjoyed traveling with her family to her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was a member of Sorgho Baptist Church where she was serving on many committees and was always known to be a caregiver to her family, friends and animals.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, William C. Ward in 2002.
Norma is survived by a son, Downey Ward and his wife, Jill; a daughter, Dana Brown and her husband, Brad; grandchildren Jessica (Jayrolyn) Oliver, Brooke Brown and Delaney Brown; great-grandchildren Jaelyn and Jeremiah Figueroa; her siblings, Doris (Wally) Robinson, Linda Gregory, Jimmy (Kathy) Grimsley, Mollie (Randall) Stephen, Tom (Sandy) Grimsley, Bob (Nancy) Grimsley and Richard (Sarah) Grimsley; an aunt, Lattie Grimsley; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special dear friend since ninth grade, Shirley Westerfield.
The funeral service for Norma Jean Ward will be noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Norma Jean Ward may be left at www.glenncares.com.
