Norma Jean Laster, 93, of Owensboro, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:06 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a school teacher in Chicago, Illinois.
Survivors: children, Willard (Lois) Laster, Jr., Joanne Hardt, Clifford (Kathy) Laster, and Becky (John) Miller, and siblings, James (Lillian) Baggett, Linda Humphreys, Darrel (Wanda) Baggett, Sue Ellen Arnold, and Jerry Durall.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Donate to your favorite charity in memory of Norma.
